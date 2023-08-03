Evening opening hours at Blists Hill Victorian Town during August

The Victorian seaside experience at Blists Hill

Every Thursday evening in August, the open-air museum in Telford will remain open until 7.30pm instead of its usual closing time of 5pm.

Evening visitors who arrive from 4pm will be able to pay £5 entry to the town or get in for free if they're a PASS or PASS PLUS holder.

This gives visitors the chance to explore the museum in a different way.

They can enjoy fresh fish and chips at the Fried Fish Dealers or go for a pint at The New Inn Free House.

They can also enjoy dusk by the 'beach' with the Victorian Seaside Experience.

Around the town’s 12m x 12m beach on the green, parents can relax in deckchairs while kids build sandcastles or take a ride on the old-style carousel or a donkey.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be opening up Blists Hill after hours to allow visitors to make the most of the summer evenings.

"These lates are a great opportunity to enjoy the town in a new way.”

Late opening times apply to August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Tickets are available on the gate only.