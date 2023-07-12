Hay, what a great day out for the family!

The festival is on Saturday

The celebration takes place at the Craven Arms venue on Saturday, between 11am and 7pm.

Organisers said there will be plenty for all the family to get involved with. Activities include talks and demonstrations, guided walks, have-a-go scything, and rural arts and crafts.

There will be information stands, a bouncy castle, face painting and music, as well as a barbecue and bar.

Tickets are available from the centre’s front desk and are discounted in advance. Adults are £7, it’s £3 per child and a family of up to two adults and three children is £17. On the gate, prices will be £8 per adult, £4 per child and £20 for a family. Under fives go free.

Centre manager Grant Wilson said: “We’re excited to be hosting the festival again this year. Hay meadows are a fantastic habitat for an array of wildlife, but only three per cent of this once common habitat remains. This event showcases the importance of hay meadows for wildlife and our own wellbeing and is a fun and informative day out for all the family.”

Entry to the discovery centre and Onny Meadows is free but there is a charge for visitors to enjoy the Shropshire Hills Through Time exhibition and visit the venue’s mammoth.