Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TV stars visit Drayton Manor as new Thomas Land ride launched

By Lauren HillAttractionsPublished: Comments

Drayton Manor hosted a line-up of TV stars and personalities last weekend to celebrate the launch of a new ride.

Hayley Tamaddon and her son taking a ride on the Submarine Splash
Hayley Tamaddon and her son taking a ride on the Submarine Splash

Strictly stars Helen Skelton, James and Ola Jordan, actress Hayley Tammadon, and former competitive swimmer Rebecca Adlington visited Drayton Manor Resort on the bank holiday weekend where they took a ride on Thomas & Percy's Submarine Splash – a new baby flume that recently opened in Drayton Manor's Thomas Land.

Former Blue Peter host Helen Skelton with her son, Ernie
Rebecca Adlington and her daughter enjoying the new flume

Pictures show the stars enjoying the new ride with their children, sat in the cart of the water ride which features two little drops.

Other rides in Thomas land include the Thomas, Rosie and Percy engine tours which have travelled a total distance of 4,350 miles. The area has been visited by over 10 million people since opening in 2008.

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: "The arrival of Thomas & Percy's Submarine Splash ride is an exciting milestone for Thomas Land as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary. We're certain that Thomas fans across the Midlands and beyond will want to enter the immersive world of Thomas Land themselves.

James Jordan enjoying the new ride with his daughter, Ella
Ola Jordan and Ella

"Thomas & Percy's Submarine Splash ride will provide the opportunity for families to experience a thrilling flume together, featuring two mini drops on an exciting journey through the Island of Sodor. Guests are sure to feel part of the Thomas & Friends team while working together to help transport the submarine to its final destination."

The theme park has recently invested in, and opened, two new areas of the resort – Adventure Cove and Vikings.

Attractions
Entertainment
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News