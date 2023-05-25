Bridgnorth Cliff Railway could be open in six weeks as council authorises further repairs

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was closed on health and safety grounds in December following the discovery of a damaged retaining wall.

The closure of the attraction saw 14 staff made redundant and its loss has affected businesses in the town as well as making it harder for residents and visitors to go from Low Town to High Town.

Bridgnorth Town Council began fixing the wall in March and it has now confirmed that that the first section of these repairs has been completed slightly ahead of schedule.

However, after the town council asked its contractors to investigate and inspect the continuation of the wall that follows along the Castle Walk beyond the confines of the railway, further damage was discovered.

On Tuesday, at a town council meeting, it was unanimously agreed to continue with works to fix these further sections of wall.

This will include an extension to the existing scaffold to enable the remedial works to be completed, but the council says the repairs should be completed within six weeks - allowing the 130-year-old attraction to return to service.

Bridgnorth Town Clerk, Clare Turner said: “The town council’s priority has always been to ensure the health and safety of everyone; this includes the cliff railway, the residents, and businesses in the area.

"Once the additional scaffold is in place it is anticipated that the remedial works will be completed in six weeks. The exact date is to be determined.

"Once the remedial works have been completed and the specialist structural engineer provides the formal agreement for the completed works, the cliff railway will be formally updated and will be able to consider a date for reopening.

"The town council is aware of the disruption this work to the retaining wall has caused for the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, the residents, and visitors to Bridgnorth.

"The work is undertaken to ensure the cliff railway and surrounding area can be enjoyed for future generations of families and visitors to Bridgnorth.”