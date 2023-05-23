Step back to the 1960s as Twycross Zoo celebrates diamond anniversary

There is plenty to going on at Twycross Zoo this year

And in order to do so, it is inviting visitors to enjoy ‘The Great Big Zoobilee’.

From this Saturday until Sunday, June 4, the conservation charity is offering families the chance to step back into the swinging sixties in celebration of its diamond anniversary.

And the zoo is inviting anybody born in 1963 to enjoy a free day out at the zoo as part of the fun. ID will be required.

The celebrations begin on arrival, as visitors will be welcomed by go-go and 60s swing dancers, peace and love as part of the Party on the Plaza – a big birthday celebration to mark the zoo’s milestone anniversary.

Twycross Zoo’s own mascot characters Ruby and Stripes will be celebrating in new 60s themed looks.

Go-go dancers and mirror ball head performers will also be popping up at different locations to surprise and entertain families.

Visitors of all ages can get hands-on and take part in an array of 60s-themed craft activities in the zoo’s craft tent, where they can create an iconic dream catcher to take home and a colourful festival flower crown to wear during their visit.

For May half term only, little animal lovers can head to The Gruffalo Glade within The Gruffalo Discovery Land and join the Flower Power Gang for an all-new, vibrant and upbeat performance.

The entertaining and educational show will run two times per day, alongside other exciting shows, and will teach little ones why flowers are so powerful for our world and the wildlife.

Floral photo points will also be in situ throughout the 100-acre site, providing guests with the perfect opportunity to snap a 60s-themed selfie.

Twycross Zoo is also encouraging guests to be at Wet ‘n’ Wild at 2pm during their visit, as every day during half term there will be a surprise celebration that is sure to delight visitors of all ages.

Dr Rebecca Biddle, Director of Conservation at Twycross Zoo, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to mark our 60th anniversary than by celebrating in 60s style with our visitors.

"Without their support over the last six decades, we wouldn’t have got this far. ‘The Great Big Zoobilee’ promises to entertain and inspire our guests, and with a whole host of exciting activities taking place on-site, families will have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the fun of the era and discover our iconic animals.

"As a conservation charity, we are committed to inspiring and educating our visitors about the challenges our planet faces and the practical actions we can all take to protect it. A visit to Twycross Zoo is so much more than a day out, it allows us to continue our vital conservation work locally, nationally and across the globe.

"Throughout May half term, we will celebrate our 60-year history and also look forward to the next 60 years of Twycross Zoo, and we hope as many visitors as possible can join us to be part of the celebrations.”