Dave and Stella Mitchell from The Land of Lost Content museum, Craven Arms, have announced its closure on May 30

The Land of Lost Content has been delighting visitors to Craven Arms over 20 'very successful years'.

But the curators of the museum of British culture over the last 100 years say that circumstances beyond their control have forced the closure and they have to vacate the building.

Run by Stella and Dave Mitchell, they announced that they will be closing "forever" on Tuesday, May 30.

"Dave and I are so sad about this," said Stella. "It is entirely against our wishes and out of our control."

Stella said the move was not for the retirement of the couple, who are in their 70s.

They added: "We would like to thank the thousands of visitors we have had over the 20 years we have been in the building we thought was ours.

"Turns out it wasn't. Turns out my collection isn't mine either.

"The only winner other than our adversaries is the solicitor as usual. We have fought tooth and nail. It has cost us big money we didn't have."

Inside The Land of Lost Content

Stella added: "The museum has been a valued tourist attraction in a county that has few. So sorry everyone. Goodbye."

The museum opened to the public for the first time on July 21, 1991, and the couple moved to Craven Arms in 2002.

Stella says she has assembled the collection of thousands of items over the last 52 years and now faces seeing them having to be moved out and eventually sold off.

Inside The Land of Lost Content

"There's a hell of a lot of stuff," she said.

"To have to personally disassemble my collection within my lifetime is just awful."

The museum welcomes people from all over the county and far beyond to see bits and pieces that "you, your parents, your grandparents and your children used, played with and threw away".

Inside The Land of Lost Content

Items include comics, tins, old dolls, record players and other pieces from everyday life through the generations on displays spread over four floors of the former 1888 Market Hall.

The couple had been in partnership with acclaimed designer Wayne Hemingway MBE.

Hemingway Design has been asked for comment on its plans for the building.