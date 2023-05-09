Show-stopper steam loco to visit Shropshire on Wednesday - when and where to see it

60007 Sir Nigel Gresley will be pulling the train from Bristol to Shrewsbury and back. Photo: Trevor Camp/The Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust Limited.

The Welsh Marches Express is running from Paignton to Shrewsbury, taking passengers from various points in the south west up to Shropshire's county town via the scenic route from Newport.

The train will be pulled by an express engine that once plied its trade between London and Scotland.

A4 class No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley was built in 1937 for the London and North Eastern Railway, and was named after the man who designed both it and the world-famous Flying Scotsman.

In 1959 it set the fastest postwar speed for a steam locomotive when it reached 112mph in Lincolnshire before being withdrawn in 1966.

Now owned by the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Preservation Trust, it returned to steam at Locomotive Service Limited's Crewe workshop in September 2021 after a six-year overhaul.

It will be resplendent in British Railways express passenger blue, a livery that was used in the early 1950s, but has been regularly worn by the loco since the 1990s.

It's a long day for passengers, with the train departing Paignton at 5.45am. For those wanting to see the train as it makes its way through Shropshire, the timings are:

Hereford - 11.13am-12.03pm

Lemonister - 12.18pm

Woofferton - 12.25pm

Bromfield - 12.32pm

Craven Arms - 12.38pm

Marsh Brook Level Crossing - 12.44pm

Dorrington - 12.54pm

Shrewsbury 1.05pm

After a break in the county town of nearly three hours the train will head back towards the south west. Leaving Shrewsbury at 3.50pm, it will traverse the same route, and is due to pass through various locations in the county at:

Dorrington - 4.02pm

Marsh Brook Level Crossing - 4.15pm

Craven Arms - 4.20pm

Bromfield - 4.25pm

Woofferton - 4.32pm

Leominster - 4.39pm

Hereford - 4.56pm-5.31pm