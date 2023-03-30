New arrivals at Telford's Exotic Zoo get in on Easter holiday eggs-citement

Staff at the Exotic Zoo are busy preparing for Easter. Staff: Gemma Duce, Scott Adams and Mel Garton.

Three weeks after the snow welcomed three bouncing baby goats to Telford's Exotic Zoo, many more babies have been born at the attraction.

Now, staff are working hard to ready the zoo for the Easter holiday, when visitors can get up close to some of the latest arrivals and take part in a different sort of egg hunt.

Owner Scott Adams said: "For us, Easter is the real start of the zoo season. The weather is a bit nicer and baby animals are bouncing around.

"We really look forward to opening our doors, and we've been working hard doing lots of work to prepare the animals for Easter visitors."

A 'Whose Egg Is It Anyway?' trail will take visitors around the zoo. Guests can have a go at working out which animals are responsible for the eggs scattered around the park, with keen egg-splorers in for a chance at snagging a prize for their efforts.

But for Scott, the baby goats have stolen his heart: "The goats are the real show-stopper, they're really cute. They're bouncing around, doing somersaults and climbing all over each other. We're all amazed by them."

A total of six baby pygmy goats have been born at the Telford zoo

As well as six kids being born to the zoo's pygmy goats, staff have welcomed several baby wallabies and are eagerly awaiting the emergence of Easter chicks.

A new wallaby walk will take visitors even closer to some of the new arrivals, who might be spotted poking their heads out of their mother's pouches.

The zoo, based in Telford Town Park, is open every day from 11am to 4pm. The cafe, which opened last year, is also open to non-zoo visitors.