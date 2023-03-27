Notification Settings

Firefighters battle outbuilding blaze at Telford's Wonderland attraction

By Emma Walker

Firefighters were called to Telford Town Park's Wonderland attraction due to a fire involving an outbuilding.

It happened at about 6.50pm on Sunday, with crews battling a building completely involved in fire.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said:At 18:50 on Sunday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as property fire in Telford.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Fire involving out building. Fire out building 100 per cent involved in fire. Crews used two hose reel jets and drag racks to extinguish fire."

More to follow.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

