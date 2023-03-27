Firefighters battle outbuilding blaze at Telford's Wonderland attraction

It happened at about 6.50pm on Sunday, with crews battling a building completely involved in fire.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said:At 18:50 on Sunday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as property fire in Telford.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Fire involving out building. Fire out building 100 per cent involved in fire. Crews used two hose reel jets and drag racks to extinguish fire."