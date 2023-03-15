'Pilot training' challenge for Easter at county museum

Youngsters are being offered the chance to take part in a 'pilot training programme' at a county museum over Easter.

The Royal Air Force Museum Midlands at Cosford is giving youngsters the opportunity to 'train like a Second World War RAF pilot' during the Easter school break.

The museum is offering 'a mission that will test your speed, brain, and teamwork skills', with families invited to take part in the Pilot Training programme between April 1 and 16.

RAF Museum Midlands Public Events Manager, Amy Bertaut said: "The RAF Museum has partnered with the brilliant reenactors of 'Up An’ At ‘Em! History' who will be the training instructors.

"To complete the Pilot Training, children must undertake four different missions, from basic flying training and strategic decision making, to keeping your nerve when flying over enemy lines. It’s an immersive and fun event for families, that will even get the parents involved in the action."

The ‘Scramble!’ mission will test alertness and speed, with youngsters dressing in flying gear as fast as they can in a race to the aircraft.

‘Firefighting’ training will require those taking part to act fast and fight ‘fire’ with stirrup pumps and buckets and stop the incendiaries taking hold.

The ‘Aircraft Recognition’ challenge will test knowledge asking participants to identify who is friend or foe and plot their location ready for the fighters to scramble.

Finally the ‘Dawn Patrol’ will see the pilots in training complete a biplane mission over enemy lines – where they jump aboard and navigate the aircraft to the targets, but have to beware of incoming enemy fire.

Each budding young pilot will receive their own Pilot Passport, and for every successfully completed mission the passport will be stamped.

Once all four missions are complete, mini pilots will be rewarded with a pilot badge.

Pilot Training sessions will run between April 1 and 16, from 10am each day.

Participation in all four missions is £5 per child for the Pilot Passport and is suitable for families with children aged four and above.

A family saver ticket costing £10 admits three children. Pilot Passports can be purchased on arrival at the Museum or when booking arrival slots online.