Mums go free for Mother's Day at Chester Zoo

By Nick Humphreys

Mum's can have a wild weekend to celebrate Mother's Day after Chester Zoo announced they can enter for free.

A rhino mum and baby. Picture: Chester Zoo
The popular attraction is providing free tickets for mums on March 18 and 19 to mark a "baby boom" of rare species.

Two Sumatran tiger twins were born recently at the zoo, as well as a Coquerel’s sifaka lemur.

A spokesman said: "Mum's go free this Mother's Day weekend.

"There's been a baby boom of rare and endangered species at our zoo! To celebrate, we're offering FREE entry to mums, step-mums, grans and nans (when accompanied by a paying adult/child, or with valid membership) across Mother's Day weekend.

"Mums don’t need to pre-book, just turn up on the day with your pre- paid adult or child.

"Explore the zoo, connect with nature and discover more about our incredible efforts to prevent extinction."

To find out more and book, visit chesterzoo.org/

