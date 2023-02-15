'Eerie' ride to launch at Alton Towers with visitors challenged to be 'brave enough' to try it

The haunted house in London. David Parry/PA Wire.

Alton Towers launched a haunted doll's house on London's Isle of Dogs to promote The Curse at Alton Manor which is set to be opened from March 18.

Crowds of people were given a series of "supernatural clues" and teasers ncluding a string of sinister messages. of what awaits when the ride opens.

The experience culminated in the first sighting of Emily Alton – the child from the original haunted house, whose demonic exploits inspired the ride.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “The British public remain gripped by a desire to be shocked and surprised.

“We hope we haven’t given too many people nightmares with their first taste of The Curse at Alton Manor and their introduction to Emily.

“If visitors thought this haunted doll’s house was impressive, they will be in for a serious surprise this Spring. Our experts have been crafting new and spectacular special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park.

“If you feel you’re brave enough, join us from March 18 to uncover the secrets of her transformation from a once sweet and curious child to a vessel of evil.”