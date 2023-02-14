Love in the air for West Midland Safari Park's newest couples

The Park’s red pandas Mei Lin and Sanka enjoy some tasty treats as a Valentine’s gift from their keepers.

Keepers at the park near Bewdley made sure their animals didn't feel left out for February 14 by making large cardboard hearts – and used their own versions of animal aphrodisiacs to tempt the couples closer.

Those given the Valentine's attention were the park’s female red panda, two-year-old Mei Lin, and her mate four-year-old Sanka, as well as the residents in the park’s newest attraction, Tiger Tropics – the female Sumatran tiger, Dourga, and her mate Nakal.

Female Sumatran tiger, Dourga, wastes no time capturing her Valentine’s Day enrichment.

For the tigers, it’s not floral notes which get their hearts racing, but the aromas of ginger, cumin and marmite, which keepers spread around the love hearts.

Both tigers were enamoured by the new sights and smells and Dourga swiftly knocked the heart over, with a push from one of her large paws.

The way to the red pandas’ hearts is food, so keepers offered a panda-perfect tasting menu of sweetcorn riblets, sweet potato wedges and bamboo.

Both couples are part of an EEP (EAZA Ex-situ Programme), which is a breeding collaboration between European zoos, organised by a studbook keeper – an animal matchmaker.

EEPs for any endangered species are tightly regulated, to ensure that the right matches are made, so the park hopes that the two couples will go on to play an important role in protecting their species from extinction.

West Midland Safari Park is now open daily and the Sumatran tigers and red pandas can be seen on foot, in the park’s walk-through areas.

These are included in the admission charge (when booking online in advance), starting from £22 for adults and children aged three to 15, and £19 for concessions. Children under the age of three are free.

The Adventure Theme Park opens on February 18 and rides are charged extra. Admission includes a free return to visit again within six months, only when booking online in advance.