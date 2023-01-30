Flip Out, Boom Battle Bar and more set to shape Telford Centre as a 'destination venue'

The Telford Centre

Flip Out, a Putt Putt Noodle and Boom Battle Bar are all set to be added to the Telford Centre this year, alongside the likes of Inflata Nation Inflatable Theme Park.

Telford Centre manager Glynn Morrow says such moves can help the complex continue to 'buck the trend' by attracting big numbers.

"For a long time, we have worked to market ourselves as a destination," he said.

"It's not just about retail. Everything we do is in partnership with, for example, the guys at the council and Telford International Centre.

"There's a whole joined up approach."

He added: "Retail is our core business but people are looking for more than that. They want somewhere to go shopping but also have a bite to eat and be entertained.

"We see ourselves as not just a shopping centre. We have the former Debenhams here which has been re-let for Flip Out, who are fitting out in there, Putt Putt Noodle and Boom Battle Bar. They are taking up 90,000 sq ft of space, which is really positive.

"It gives us a different level in terms of leisure offer moving forward, alongside what we already have including Inflata Nation."

Mr Morrow added that things are looking positive from a retail perspective too.

"It's been a positive time all round, with stores trading well and footfall was 4.5 per cent up on 2019 over the festive period.

"Among the big news is House of Fraser being rebranded and refurbished.

"That has started now and it will be a brand new Frasers store. Customers will start to see new signs going up and new brands coming into there.

"So with all the doom and gloom people hear about department stores, that's positive.

"We have got a few positive discussions going on elsewhere too and lots of viewings which I can't disclose."

He added: "There's a perception that retail isn't doing great but we really are bucking the trend here.

"Online shopping, of course, came into its own during the pandemic.

"But our footfall bounced back pretty well after Covid and people are shopping more local as well. People aren't necessarily heading to Birmingham.