Give your kids a tweet at bird discovery day in south Shropshire

By David Tooley

A Shropshire tourist attraction will be dedicated to our feathered friends this weekend.

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre
Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

The team at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, in Craven Arms, will be celebrating the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch on Sunday where visitors will be treated to a day dedicated to birds.

Called Wild About Wings the day at the centre will feature a bird photography taster session with local, award winning wildlife photographer.

They can also go on a free introductory guided walk to see the birds of the Onny Meadows at 10.30am and 2pm.

Sessions to make bird feeder, bird suncatcher, and in bird identification will be held between 11am and 3pm.

Go along to the bird box making workshop at 1.30pm to make a bird box to take home. This one must be booked in advance.

The centre’s café will be serving bird-themed treats alongside their usual menu.

For more information, and to book on sessions visit www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk or call the centre on 01588 676 060.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

