'Way better than fireworks': Skies alive with drones for a celebration of Telford

The 'We Are Telford' drones display. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council/Facebook.

The 'We Are Telford' drone show lit up the skies above the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Wednesday night in a celebration of history and diversity.

The two 15-minute free displays, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, saw over 400 drones take to the sky to create scenes and images synonymous with the town.

Watch the video shared by Telford & Wrekin Council:

It was opened by award-winning local rapper Trademark Blud, with an introduction from Telford & Wrekin's mayor, Councillor Raj Mehta, who spoke of the town's diversity.

He said: "Telford & Wrekin is a diverse community with people from all walks of life. Here we are all welcome.

"No matter what faith, whatever background you come from. We are all one big family in Telford & Wrekin."

The show was accompanied by a soundtrack written and performed by Trademark Blud, who rapped about the origins the new town in 1968, its history in the Industrial Revolution and what it means to be from Telford.

The illumined drones, coordinated by drone art company Celestial, came together to create the Iron Bridge and the nearby former power station, The Wrekin, coracles and festive imagery that wowed onlookers.

Sue Phillips, 51, from Dawley said: "It was amazing! I felt a bit emotional to be honest, I don't know what I was expecting. I've ever seen anything like it.