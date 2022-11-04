Shropshire cultural sites and groups to benefit from more than £4.5 million Arts Council funds

Blists Hill which is part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

The Arts Council England has confirmed funding for five organisations in Shropshire over the next three years – with a total of £1.5m shared between them for each of the three years.

Those benefitting are a mix of some of the county's most important visitor attractions, a group that provides access to the arts for people with disabilities, as well as an organisation that delivers live events and cinema experiences in rural areas.

The announcement will see The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust given £749,709 each year, Disability Arts in Shropshire receiving £216,208, Pentabus Arts getting £190,779, Shropshire Council given £188,999, and Arts Alive awarded £166,863.

The Arts Council England said that the money would benefit communities across Shropshire.

It added that it would enable more people to experience and participate in high quality creative and cultural activities where they live, while also laying the groundwork, building on the longer-term ambitions set out in the Arts Council’s 10-year strategy, Let’s Create.

The announcement has seen Shropshire Council's Shrewsbury Museums and Archives, receiving funding for the first time, while Arts Alive and Disability Art Shropshire are both having funding increased.

Peter Knott, area director for Arts Council England, said the intention of the funding was to allow more people to enjoy the arts.

He said: “We’re delighted to unveil our ambitious new portfolio reaching more people in more places across Shropshire than ever before.

“The Arts Council is investing more money outside London, and we’re introducing one new organisation locally.

"Shropshire already boasts a vibrant cultural scene with an international reputation for excellence and we look forward to supporting more opportunities for even more communities across the region to experience creativity on their doorsteps.”

Sukhy Johal MBE, Chair of the Midlands Area Council, said the announcement was good new for the region as a whole.

He said: “The cultural landscape in the Midlands is exciting and energetic with artists and organisations creating extraordinary work that engages and enriches communities.