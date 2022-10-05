Where to go pumpkin picking in Shropshire for Halloween

Shropshire is full of fields of pumpkins awaiting Halloween

Not long after the sunflowers and strawberries have disappeared from the county's pick-your-own farms have the fields filled up with jack-o-lanterns in waiting.

In the last few years, picking your own pumpkins has become a popular autumnal activity, with many heading to farms for the perfect family photo-op.

Here are a few places across the region where you can pick your perfect pumpkin to prepare for the spooky season:

Northwood Pumpkin Patch, near Wem, SY4 5NN. Open seven days a week until October 31 from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free, and no booking required.

Apley Farm Shop, Norton, TF11 9EF. Open from 9am until 4.30pm. Pre-booking tickets is essential.

Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury, SY4 4JW. Open from Saturday, October 8, from 10am-4pm. Open every weekend after Friday October 14 and every day during half term. Booking not required.

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop, Oswestry, SY10 8AD. Open from Saturday, October 8, every day from 9.30-5pm. Booking required.

Magical Malpas PYO Farm, SY13 4RB. Open 10am-4pm every weekend, Fridays from October 14, and every day during half term, no booking required.

Winston Farm, Ellesmere, SY12 9BA. Open every weekend throughout October and half term, 9am-5pm.

Prices vary, check individual websites for more information.