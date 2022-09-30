Chirk Castle closes to visitors over safety fears in wind and rain

The National Trust property said on Twitter: "We're sorry to say Chirk Castle and the estate will be closed today, Friday 30 September.
We're sorry to say Chirk Castle and the estate will be closed today, Friday 30 September.— Chirk Castle National Trust (@ChirkCastleNT) September 30, 2022
Due to the large number of veteran trees on the estate there is a risk to visitor and staff safety on site in this afternoon's high winds.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/gA9IdmfYyu
☔ Has the rain reached you yet?— Met Office (@metoffice) September 30, 2022
🌧️ It's a wet and windy afternoon in most places, as a band of heavy #rain moves east across the UK
⚠️ Expect some spray on the roads and the possibility of small branches being brought down in the strong winds pic.twitter.com/qxSx1N5mGG
It came as Shropshire and Mid Wales were hit by a bout of gusty wind and rain on Friday.
The rain and wind are expected to die down overnight leading to sunny intervals over the weekend.