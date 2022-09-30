Notification Settings

Chirk Castle closes to visitors over safety fears in wind and rain

By Ian Harvey

Windy weather closed Chirk Castle on Friday as fears were raised for visitor safety because of the number of old trees in the grounds.

Chirk Castle's grounds
The National Trust property said on Twitter: "We're sorry to say Chirk Castle and the estate will be closed today, Friday 30 September.

"Due to the large number of veteran trees on the estate there is a risk to visitor and staff safety on site in this afternoon's high winds.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It came as Shropshire and Mid Wales were hit by a bout of gusty wind and rain on Friday.

The rain and wind are expected to die down overnight leading to sunny intervals over the weekend.

