Things got seriously unsettling during this ghost hunt at Shrewsbury Prison

Adam Oakley. Photo: Shrewsbury Prison

Famous TikTokers Dan Spragg and Adam Oakley, had a few eerie moments during a visit to Shrewsbury Prison recently where their wide-eyed after dark experiences were broadcast live on their social media site.

A spokesman for the tourist attraction said there had been some "unmistakable" otherworldly feedback.

"At first some faint knocks were heard in response but when asking the direct question “What cell number are you?” the entity conveyed that they were in “Cell 6” followed by the statement “Do not!”

A five-minute preview was posted to Mr Spragg's Facebook page, Ghost Trip Investigation. Mr Oakley also shared an eerie clip on his TikTok, asking his followers if they believed the movement on camera to be an orb.

Shrewsbury Prison hosts regular ghost hunts and paranormal investigations operated by professional external organisations and paranormal groups.

They say that June has been a "massive success in the world of paranormal, with many unexplained occurrences and some exciting investigators joining them behind bars".

The prison also has a "paranormal supervisor" who had been "shocked and delighted to have witnessed the most haunted cell in C-Wing’s door slam open and closed three times and then stop suddenly". He also reports to have seen a shadowy figure in the same area, reputed to be the Grey Lady many have seen walking the landings from cell 203.

A prison update says the so called "execution suite" was a most active location, including an unexplained bang.

Towards the end of June the paranormal group Most Haunted went for a sleepover event.

Karl Beattie and Stuart Torevell, presenters of Most Haunted, provided an introduction for the group before they set off to start their investigations and were greeted with resounding gasps and applause.