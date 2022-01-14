Shropshire shop to feature on Antiques Road Trip

Sandra French and Poo Panda are set to feature on Antiques Road Trip

Sandra French owns and runs Cosy Cottage Antiques, in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, and said it has always been her dream to run a shop of her own.

She said: "I have dealt in antiques and memorabilia for a long time, and it has always been a dream of mine to own my own shop. I love it, it's not a business, it's a hobby for me. I am very passionate about what I do."

But it hasn't been smooth sailing for Sandra's business, back when she prepared to open her doors to the paying public on March 28, 2020.

She added: "I couldn't open until June, and when we opened then it was so busy, but then with the second lockdown I think it scared a lot of people and it hasn't been as busy as it could have been.

"We are right next to a busy road here, and we should get a lot of passing trade."

That passing trade is enticed in by a unique and imposing statue which stands sentry at Sandra's shop.

Sandra explained: "I have a giant carved Poo Panda which was actually carved for the German market in Birmingham. That didn't go ahead in the end, and I was able to acquire it and it has become a bit of a talking point for people who visit."

It was actually Sandra herself who contacted the film crew, and within a week they were on location.

She added: "They were a really lovely group of people. They were really impressed with the shop and the garden and the variety of things I have here.

"I called them and left a message. They called me the next day and sent a film crew the next week. They were in here filming for about four-and-a-half hours.

"It was a great experience, and I hope it puts the shop on the map. It's a really popular show and millions of people watch it, and the episodes get repeated too."