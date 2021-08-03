Severn Valley Railway launches escape game to play on board its heritage steam trains

Severn Valley Railway

The Lost Jewel is the attraction's bespoke escape puzzle game that people can pre-book to play on all trains.

The game is for groups of up to six players.

It is set in 1861 and participants have been invited onto a special train to enjoy the first trip across the newly constructed Victoria Bridge.

Queen Victoria is on board, although it is a heavily guarded secret.

However, someone has found out and they're lurking in the corridors, heading towards the royal carriage to steal the Queen's jewels.

Those taking part must crack the code and stop the thief.