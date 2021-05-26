Bear Grylls joins inspirational VIPs at his NEC attraction

Bear Grylls with Alfie Donnelly, 8, and Rebecca Hampson, 11, from Young at Heart Photo: J Hordle / INhouse images

Though its outdoor high ropes course has been open since April 14, The Bear Grylls Adventure celebrated its full reopening on May 20, with the indoor and outdoor experiences reopening to the public.

During his visit, Bear spent time with special guests from a number of charities close to the adventurer’s heart, including families from RMA - The Royal Marines Charity, Make A Wish, and Young At Heart.

One of the young adventurers joining the exclusive event was 11-year-old Rebecca Hampson, from Wolverhampton, and eight-year-old Alfie Donnelly, from Erdington, who have both been under the care of Birmingham Children’s Hospital since they were babies.

Between them have had four open heart surgeries, with more required in the near future.

Rebecca and Alfie play a special role as Young Ambassadors for the Young at Heart charity.

Bear Grylls said: “We’ve been wanting to run a day like this for ages now and finally restrictions have been lifted so we can open The Bear Grylls Adventure park safely and welcome in inspirational kids, their families and carers for a fun-filled day of action packed activities.

"Our goal with Merlin is to run these Our Heroes Days throughout the calendar to welcome those from the charities we work closely with and to support these everyday heroes"

Marc Bell, general manager of The Bear Grylls Adventure, added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Bear and his guests to The Bear Grylls Adventure for this special Our Heroes event.