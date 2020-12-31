New life brings some smiles in a difficult year

AttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

Zoos and wildlife parks serving the West Midlands were closed for large parts of 2020 as coronavirus forced a ban on visitors.

Patagonian Maras born at Telford's Exotic Zoo
Patagonian Maras born at Telford's Exotic Zoo
Lion cubs explore their new surroundings on a damp day at West Midlands Safari Park
Lion cubs explore their new surroundings on a damp day at West Midlands Safari Park
Baby penguins Indiana, Ivory and Izzy are the latest additions to West Midlands Safari Park
Baby penguins Indiana, Ivory and Izzy are the latest additions to West Midlands Safari Park
The lion cubs at West Midland Safari Park celebrated their first birthday with gift boxes and the park's adult lions
The lion cubs at West Midland Safari Park celebrated their first birthday with gift boxes and the park's adult lions
Inesh, West Midland Safari Park’s first Indian Rhino calf, with mother Seto getting used to new surroundings at the attraction in Bewdley during the quiet summer months
Inesh, West Midland Safari Park’s first Indian Rhino calf, with mother Seto getting used to new surroundings at the attraction in Bewdley during the quiet summer months
Dudley Zoo keeper Laura Robbins with Barney the wallaby
Dudley Zoo keeper Laura Robbins with Barney the wallaby
Asian short-clawed otters at Chester Zoo
Asian short-clawed otters at Chester Zoo
Twycross Zoo's newest arrival
Twycross Zoo's newest arrival
Baby genets born at Exotic Zoo
Baby genets born at Exotic Zoo
A pygmy marmoset baby inbetween a proud mum and dad at Dudley Zoo
A pygmy marmoset baby inbetween a proud mum and dad at Dudley Zoo
A Sumatran orangutan enjoys a quiet and cosy moment with mum at Chester Zoo
A Sumatran orangutan enjoys a quiet and cosy moment with mum at Chester Zoo
Evita with her new baby
Evita with her new baby
Riva Hi Way, a baby Asian elephant calf born earlier this year at Chester Zoo
Riva Hi Way, a baby Asian elephant calf born earlier this year at Chester Zoo
Baby Meerkats born at Exotic Zoo in Telford
Baby Meerkats born at Exotic Zoo in Telford
Evita with her new baby
Evita with her new baby
Pascal the baby pelican
Pascal the baby pelican
Western chimpanzee Mandy with baby
Western chimpanzee Mandy with baby
The first baby armadillo born at the Exotic Zoo, Telford, held by zoo keeper Julie Doughty
The first baby armadillo born at the Exotic Zoo, Telford, held by zoo keeper Julie Doughty

But life went on behind closed doors, with the animal community getting on with their routine.

And that meant the continued patter of tiny –and not so tiny – feet as many new arrivals were welcomed into the world.

That meant a new rhino calf at West Midlands Safari Park, a beautiful baby Western chimpanzee at Chester Zoo, cute meerkats at Telford Exotic Zoo and an adorable baby wallaby at Dudley Zoo.

The safe arrival of new animals has been a particular joy for staff who have continued to work hard to keep zoos and animal parks up together through the year.

While visitors have been allowed back, it is been a fragmented year that has cost all zoos dear. Some help has come from the Government and appeals have also brought in much-needed revenue from the public.

Dudley Zoo lost £200,000 from the November lockdown alone. A JustGiving page set up early in the pandemic raised £40,000 and more has been donated since.

Chester Zoo’s chief executive Dr Mark Pilgrim said he was “overwhelmed” after 130,000 donors from 90 countries sent funds to help deal with a “£5.5m scar”.The zoo said Covid-19 rules had pushed it “to the edge of extinction”.

Attractions
Entertainment
In photos
Features
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News