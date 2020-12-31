New life brings some smiles in a difficult year

Patagonian Maras born at Telford's Exotic Zoo Lion cubs explore their new surroundings on a damp day at West Midlands Safari Park Baby penguins Indiana, Ivory and Izzy are the latest additions to West Midlands Safari Park The lion cubs at West Midland Safari Park celebrated their first birthday with gift boxes and the park's adult lions Inesh, West Midland Safari Park’s first Indian Rhino calf, with mother Seto getting used to new surroundings at the attraction in Bewdley during the quiet summer months Dudley Zoo keeper Laura Robbins with Barney the wallaby Asian short-clawed otters at Chester Zoo Twycross Zoo's newest arrival Baby genets born at Exotic Zoo A pygmy marmoset baby inbetween a proud mum and dad at Dudley Zoo A Sumatran orangutan enjoys a quiet and cosy moment with mum at Chester Zoo Evita with her new baby Riva Hi Way, a baby Asian elephant calf born earlier this year at Chester Zoo Baby Meerkats born at Exotic Zoo in Telford Evita with her new baby Pascal the baby pelican Western chimpanzee Mandy with baby The first baby armadillo born at the Exotic Zoo, Telford, held by zoo keeper Julie Doughty

But life went on behind closed doors, with the animal community getting on with their routine.

And that meant the continued patter of tiny –and not so tiny – feet as many new arrivals were welcomed into the world.

That meant a new rhino calf at West Midlands Safari Park, a beautiful baby Western chimpanzee at Chester Zoo, cute meerkats at Telford Exotic Zoo and an adorable baby wallaby at Dudley Zoo.

The safe arrival of new animals has been a particular joy for staff who have continued to work hard to keep zoos and animal parks up together through the year.

While visitors have been allowed back, it is been a fragmented year that has cost all zoos dear. Some help has come from the Government and appeals have also brought in much-needed revenue from the public.

Dudley Zoo lost £200,000 from the November lockdown alone. A JustGiving page set up early in the pandemic raised £40,000 and more has been donated since.