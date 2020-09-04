West Midland Safari Park white tiger Tubs dies

The Bewdley-based park announced the death of big cat, named Tubs, on Thursday, September 3.

Tubs was born and raised at the Safari Park and was over 16 years old at the time of her death.

She was recognisable on the drive-through safari at the attraction by her short, stubby tail – which she lost as a young cub while play-fighting with her brother.

It’s with great sadness that we share the news that, after a short illness, our white tiger, ’Tubs’, has passed away.



She was over 16 years old and was born here at the Safari Park all those years ago.#WMSP pic.twitter.com/AVYYi1sJTc — West Midland Safari (@WestMidSafari) September 3, 2020

West Midland Safari Park is encouraging anyone with photographs of Tubs to share them on social media.