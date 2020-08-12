Shropshire holiday spots see surge in bookings as staycations boom

With a high number of tourists and residents choosing to stay at home rather than travelling abroad, the county’s tourism sector has noted an increase in the amount of bookings being made at top holiday spots.

Visit Shropshire have said how pleased they have been by the recovery of the visitor economy during the past two months with many of their accommodation providers reporting strong bookings into the months ahead.

Mark Hooper, project lead, said: “It has been great to see how busy the county is after one of the most difficult years with the floods shortly before lockdown.

“It was always going to be difficult to predict how quickly the visitor economy will recover but after speaking with many of our members all areas of the visitor economy are reporting high numbers of visitors and bookings.”

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, general manager at the Albrighton Hall Hotel, near Shrewsbury, added: “Since re-opening to the general public, we have seen an incredible volume of guests coming through our doors and truly enjoying all this beautiful hotel has to offer.

"This is like a breath of fresh air in these unprecedented times.”

Meanwhile, Visit Shropshire launched the brand new official tourism website for the county in June, and has reported its success with over 70,000 users in the first two months of launch.

The website is now home to more than 200 Shropshire businesses.

See the website here