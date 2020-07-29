Advertising
Twycross Zoo to host roar-some event for International Tiger Day
Twycross Zoo is set to host a special socially distanced event this weekend to celebrate International Tiger Day.
The Midlands zoo mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of its two critically endangered Sumatran tigers, Jahly and Sialang, with a weekend of Covid-19 secure activities.
Visitors are asked to wear their most stripy outfit to attend the day, which will include a treasure hunt for hidden tigers, a tiger mascot meet and greet, craft activities and more.
Jahly and Sialang moved to the Midlands zoo in Summer 2019 into a brand new, bespoke multi-million-pound home – one of the largest purpose-built Sumatran tiger habitats in the UK.
Tiger keepers have shared their memories of the felines across the year in a video released on YouTube.
