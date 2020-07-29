Twycross Zoo to host roar-some event for International Tiger Day

The Midlands zoo mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of its two critically endangered Sumatran tigers, Jahly and Sialang, with a weekend of Covid-19 secure activities.

Visitors are asked to wear their most stripy outfit to attend the day, which will include a treasure hunt for hidden tigers, a tiger mascot meet and greet, craft activities and more.

Sumatran Tiger Jahly explores her new enclosure at Twycross Zoo in 2019

Jahly and Sialang moved to the Midlands zoo in Summer 2019 into a brand new, bespoke multi-million-pound home – one of the largest purpose-built Sumatran tiger habitats in the UK.

Tiger keepers have shared their memories of the felines across the year in a video released on YouTube.

Twycross Zoo looks back on a ROARsome first year of Tigers!

