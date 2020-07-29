Stargazing Pods, Dungeon, live shows and more reopening at Alton Towers

The Staffordshire-based theme park will now open every day for guests to enjoy in September and October, with no closed days as in previous seasons.

The attraction's popular Dungeon and waterpark have also now opened with government guidelines in place to keep visitors safe.

A statement from the park said: "At the Alton Towers Dungeon, we are horribly excited to whisk traitors back to see, hear and (ahem!) smell Staffordshire’s perilous past, and we’re confident we can do so in the safest way possible.

"We have fully reviewed the experience, making changes to the way our Dungeon dwelling storytellers interact with visitors.

"We’ve put in place a wide range of new safety measures that adhere to our Local Health Authority and Government guidelines, ensuring every peasant (ok…guest) can have a truly great experience - all whilst observing social distancing guidelines."

From this weekend, guests will be able to enjoy the park's onsite Stargazing Pods. The opening of the pods now completes the re-opening of all the attraction's accommodation options.

Live entertainment across the park and hotels will also be available again for guest from this weekend, including CBeebies Shows exclusive to CBeebies Land Hotel guests.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.