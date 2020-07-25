Disney-themed maize maze welcomes guests

The maize maze at Kinver Edge farm shop and country cafe has reopened to visitors this weekend.

Set across 10 acres of land, with a path about a mile in length, staff at the family attraction are looking forward to welcoming guests to the site.

This year it features a number of popular Disney characters who visitors must find throughout the maze as part of the quiz and there are prizes for those who complete it.

Disney princess Evangeline Beaumont, aged three, from Kinver, enjoys the new maze

There are also a number of tunnels, obstacles and mountains to climb for children to let off some steam.

Ian Saddler, owner, said: “The more you put into the maze, the more you get out of it.

“Some people complete it quite quickly, but others spend all day in there there are lots of different things in the maze, and there are some great views over Kinver.”