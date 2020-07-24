Museum’s rare RAF artefacts up for 'adoption'

‘Adopt an Artefact’ includes items such as lapel badges, lucky mascots, a Red Arrows flying suit and even fragments of the Möhne Dam. Money raised through the scheme will go towards the upkeep of RAF museums in Cosford and London.

Items are available to adopt across three tiers – standard, enhanced and exclusive – starting at £25.

A selection of RAF Museum Artefacts are up for adoption ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Adoptions last 12 months, from the date they are adopted.

All adoptees will receive a digital adoption certificate and photo of their adopted artefact.

Exclusive updates and information on each chosen object will also be distributed throughout the year.

Recognition of adoption will feature alongside the object via Collections Online, the museum’s new digital collections system.

Edward Sharman, head of development RAF Museum, said: “Support from adoptees will help the museum continue sharing the RAF Story, past, present and future, to engage, inspire and encourage learning for current and future generations.

“Whether you’re adopting an artefact for yourself, as a gift for an aviation fan, or someone currently serving in the armed forces – it may even be a personal tribute to honour and remember a loved one – this is a fantastic opportunity to be part of the RAF’s history and to receive something unique in return for your support.

“Each item tells its own fascinating RAF story, whether it’s a cute stuffed toy with an adventurous past, clothing that tells more than just a fashion statement, from tiny badges with major honours to large iconic Battle of Britain aircraft, there is something to inspire and connect everyone.”

For further information about how to ‘Adopt an Artefact’, or to browse the items available, visit the RAF Museum website.

Anyone who would like to discuss donating material over the summer is asked complete an online form, which is also available on the museum’s website, or alternatively email collections.donations@rafmuseum.org