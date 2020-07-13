Bridgnorth Cliff Railway welcomes back visitors

Staff and volunteers at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, which transports people between High Town and Low Town, opened the doors to passengers on Saturday.

The funicular attraction will initially be opening on weekends but plans to be back open on weekdays when there is sufficient passenger demand.

The Cliff Railway reopens

Safety measures have been taken and new signage has been erected, with employees learning new procedures and ways of working.

All staff and passengers have been asked to wear some form of face mask, as well as adhere to social distancing rules.

Dr Malvern Tipping, cliff railway chairman, said: “It has been a great disappointment that we have had to close the cliff railway for the last three and half months, because our business model is heavily dependent upon the summer visitor traffic and we have not been able to provide a service to our regular customers.

“We are now keen to provide a return to some sort of service.

Jim Marshall was there to welcome passengers back to Bridgnorth’s spectacular cliff railway as it reopened for business

“Presently, it is for weekends only, but if passenger demand can be demonstrated, we will roll out a service on weekdays.

"The directors and general manager are most appreciative of the groundswell of support from the staff.

Veronica Wynn on the first day of the Cliff Railway's reopening

“Their determination to assist in providing some sort of service is almost overwhelming.

“On Thursday, most members of staff underwent training specific to operating the cliff railway as Covid-19 eases.

Jim Marshall was there to welcome passengers back to Bridgnorth’s spectacular cliff railway as it reopened for business

“We ask all passengers to respect the directions of notices and the instructions of staff in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“In the meantime, we hope that our bespoke notices and posters bring a little humour to the situation.”