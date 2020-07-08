Millenium Point to launch socially distanced cinema

Visitors will be able to see screenings of Trolls World Tour, Pulp Fiction and Sex and the City: The Movie from July 27.

The Auditorium, which at full capacity can host 354 people, will be reduced to 181 seats to allow for physical distancing between cinema-goers, and all seats will be allocated in advance to pre-paid ticket holders.

A deep clean will be carried out between performances and all screenings will be contactless and cash-free.

Rebecca Delmore, commercial director at Millennium Point, said: “As the country starts to emerge from lockdown, we wanted to put on a series of fun and affordable events that appeal to a wide range of people, from families and couples to groups of friends.

"Cinema is a great form of escapism and watching films on our giant screen is a truly memorable experience, which we hope will offer a safe and enjoyable way for people to spend time together.

“The whole team at Millennium Point has gone above and beyond to make sure we can safely adapt our spaces.

"We have a huge amount of experience in running events of all sizes, and our first priority was to make the venue as safe as possible.

"With the range of measures that we’ve put in place, we’re excited to get our events back underway, and can’t wait to welcome visitors to enjoy their cinema experience over the coming weeks."

