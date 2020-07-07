New book about Old Oswestry Hillfort's past and present released by local authors

Archaeologists, historians and campaigners have got together to write about Old Oswestry Hillfort, which is currently the subject of talks about building houses near the site.

Tim Malim and George Nash, from Shropshire, have compiled Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape: Ancient Past, Uncertain Future.

Mr Nash said: “Clearly, the hillfort and its immediate landscape has very close links with Oswestry and its people, not just as just as another archaeological site but as a lived and shared experience, as witnessed by the events that have been previously organised by protest groups opposed to development within the setting of the hillfort.”