Menu

Advertising

New book about Old Oswestry Hillfort's past and present released by local authors

By Charlotte Bentley | Attractions | Published:

A new book detailing the history of an iconic Shropshire monument has been released.

Old Oswestry Hillfort

Tim Malim and George Nash with their new book Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape: Ancient Past, Uncertain Future.

Archaeologists, historians and campaigners have got together to write about Old Oswestry Hillfort, which is currently the subject of talks about building houses near the site.

Tim Malim and George Nash, from Shropshire, have compiled Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape: Ancient Past, Uncertain Future.

Mr Nash said: “Clearly, the hillfort and its immediate landscape has very close links with Oswestry and its people, not just as just as another archaeological site but as a lived and shared experience, as witnessed by the events that have been previously organised by protest groups opposed to development within the setting of the hillfort.”

Attractions Entertainment Oswestry entertainment
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News