Thrills as West Midland Safari Park fairground reopens to visitors

Following the Government's announcement on June 23, the popular Bewdley attraction's onsite fairground reopened on July 4.

Families have been flocking to the park to be one of the first people to enjoy the attractions, rides, restaurants and shops.

Guests can also now feed the animals again while on safari and visit the walk-through Lorikeet Landing exhibit.

Stringent safety measures are in place, such as regular disinfecting of public areas, additional hand sanitiser stations, limiting the number of people allowed to enter shops and restaurants and kitting out the theme park ride seats with stickers, to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

Although onsite eateries are open, the number of indoor tables have been reduced.

The park has also invested in ‘Zoono’, an antimicrobial protection spray, which once applied lasts for 30 days, which will be applied to all customer contact surfaces, including the rides.

Chris Kelly, managing director, said “Our teams have been working incredibly hard to prepare all areas of the park, ensuring our guests have a safe and enjoyable visit.

“Some of the new safety measures include leaving empty seats and rows on the rides, social distancing measures for the queues, kiosks and restaurants and limiting our daily admission numbers.

"We will be encouraging guests to continue to book online, so we can adhere to government guidance and safely manage how many people we admit to our Park. We look forward to welcoming more guests back soon and hope they have a great day with us."

To adhere to social distancing measures, the park is limiting visitor numbers and all guests will need to book in advance through the West Midland Safari Park website.