Warm welcome as England’s caravan parks and camping sites set to reopen

Salop Leisure, which has sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has reported high demand to buy caravans and motorhomes, with sales well ahead of the same month last year.

The company supplies caravans and luxury lodges to 250 holiday home parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales, which have been in lockdown since early March.

“We are absolutely delighted that caravan parks are reopening on July 4 in England and are set to reopen in Wales on July 13,” said managing director Mark Bebb.

“New Covid-19 safe procedures will be in place to protect staff and customers

“Everybody is delighted to get back to some form of normality and it’s great news for the caravan industry, including parks, dealerships, manufacturers and consumers.

“All we need now is for this great weather to continue and domestic tourism is going to be fabulous this year and next year as more people choose to holiday in the UK rather than flying abroad or booking a cruise.”

‘Staycation’

Speaking about the demand for caravan holiday homes, luxury lodges, touring caravans and motorhomes, he said: “We are way ahead of this time last year and already making up for the time our dealership was closed.”

The company believes that, with more British people taking ‘staycation’ holidays this summer, caravans and motorhomes are going to be in great demand, which is good news for businesses that rely on the tourism industry.

“Our industry is perfectly placed to cater for families who value quality time together,” added Mr Bebb. “After months of staying at home, families will be desperate for a change of scenery where they can escape and relax.

“Uncertainty about airlines, restrictions on foreign travel and the progress of the pandemic in other countries suggests to me that staycationing is going to be more popular than ever this year and in the foreseeable future. People will be apprehensive about leaving this country and facing quarantine restrictions when they return.

“Even before the pandemic, the feedback we were getting from customers was that they were looking for better value for money and more flexibility with their holiday requirements for the future.”