In pictures: Crowds flock to Shropshire antiques fair for first event since lockdown

The delighted organisers breathed a sigh of relief as traders and a steady stream of bargain hunters hot-footed it to the Greenhous West Midlands Showground, in Shrewsbury, for the event yesterday.

There was plenty of room for everyone to move around safely while checking out the vintage ornaments, woodcraft, mirrors, jewellery, preservatives, retro clothing, china and old signs which were among the variety of goods on sale at the site in Gravel Hill Lane.

The first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

Held under social distancing conditions, the organisers JOS Events handed out masks and supplied hand sanitisers as required.

Karen Marsh, 60, of Burlton, attended with her daughter Caitlin, 22, a gap year student.

Visitors at the first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

Karen said: "We're so glad we came. I've loved it. We've been looking forward to coming over to look for that one special item.

Advertising

"We've found many interest things here. I've bought an old mirror, baskets, fabric, garden seats and an old chair."

Telford's Lynn Edwards, Sarah Painter and Cassy, aged 10, at the JOS antiques fair

Lynn Edwards, 66, of Oakengates, Telford, said she was enjoying a long-awaited day out with her daughter Sarah Painter, 42, and granddaughter Cassy, aged 10.

Lynn said: "It just so nice to be out. Today is the first time that we have been able to hug each other as we're in a family bubble. The fair has been a huge treat."

Advertising

Visitors at the first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

Sarah, a childcare tutor, added: "It's so nice here and well spaced out. I feel safe and they have got hand sanitisers here. I've been able to get refreshments on site as well.

"We've also bought a wooden bowl for the dog which looked quite nice."

Stallholder Gill Mayers is well prepared at the first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

The traders were also overjoyed.

Vintage goods stallholder Gill Mayers, of Hereford, said: "It's been really good. People have appreciated coming here. I think they want to get back to some sort of normality after lockdown.

Visitors at the first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

"We've been selling quite a lot of jewellery, gold dress rings, silverware, trinket boxes and nice little things. It's gone really well."

Craftsman Colin Trousdale, an electrician, worked at the former Ironbridge Power Station, and said: "I was more than ready to come to the fair. I've also had a stall when the fair visits Oswestry and Ironbridge.

Visitors at the first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

"I've spent the lockdown making items including bar tables from cable drums, but I've run out of storage space so I really needed to shift some of my stock."

While vintage trader Nicky Slater, of Brierley Hill, said: "I jumped at the chance to get out to do one of these fairs. It's been great."

The first antiques fair at West Midlands Showground Shrewsbury since lockdown

Oliver Jones, of organisers JOS Events, said: "It's been really good today. It's been great to see the traders and the visitors coming in. Some are regular faces and they've been really pleased to see each other and us for the first time in many months.

"It's a great turn out despite the odd rain showers and the weather did pick up. We're really happy it how it's gone. Everybody has been grinning. It's great to see people out and about and enjoying themselves again."