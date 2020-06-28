Advertising
In pictures: Crowds flock to Shropshire antiques fair for first event since lockdown
Crowds embraced a welcome chance to browse trade stalls as an antiques fair reopened in Shropshire for the first time in since lockdown.
The delighted organisers breathed a sigh of relief as traders and a steady stream of bargain hunters hot-footed it to the Greenhous West Midlands Showground, in Shrewsbury, for the event yesterday.
There was plenty of room for everyone to move around safely while checking out the vintage ornaments, woodcraft, mirrors, jewellery, preservatives, retro clothing, china and old signs which were among the variety of goods on sale at the site in Gravel Hill Lane.
Held under social distancing conditions, the organisers JOS Events handed out masks and supplied hand sanitisers as required.
Karen Marsh, 60, of Burlton, attended with her daughter Caitlin, 22, a gap year student.
Karen said: "We're so glad we came. I've loved it. We've been looking forward to coming over to look for that one special item.
Advertising
"We've found many interest things here. I've bought an old mirror, baskets, fabric, garden seats and an old chair."
Lynn Edwards, 66, of Oakengates, Telford, said she was enjoying a long-awaited day out with her daughter Sarah Painter, 42, and granddaughter Cassy, aged 10.
Lynn said: "It just so nice to be out. Today is the first time that we have been able to hug each other as we're in a family bubble. The fair has been a huge treat."
Advertising
Sarah, a childcare tutor, added: "It's so nice here and well spaced out. I feel safe and they have got hand sanitisers here. I've been able to get refreshments on site as well.
"We've also bought a wooden bowl for the dog which looked quite nice."
The traders were also overjoyed.
Vintage goods stallholder Gill Mayers, of Hereford, said: "It's been really good. People have appreciated coming here. I think they want to get back to some sort of normality after lockdown.
"We've been selling quite a lot of jewellery, gold dress rings, silverware, trinket boxes and nice little things. It's gone really well."
Craftsman Colin Trousdale, an electrician, worked at the former Ironbridge Power Station, and said: "I was more than ready to come to the fair. I've also had a stall when the fair visits Oswestry and Ironbridge.
"I've spent the lockdown making items including bar tables from cable drums, but I've run out of storage space so I really needed to shift some of my stock."
While vintage trader Nicky Slater, of Brierley Hill, said: "I jumped at the chance to get out to do one of these fairs. It's been great."
Oliver Jones, of organisers JOS Events, said: "It's been really good today. It's been great to see the traders and the visitors coming in. Some are regular faces and they've been really pleased to see each other and us for the first time in many months.
"It's a great turn out despite the odd rain showers and the weather did pick up. We're really happy it how it's gone. Everybody has been grinning. It's great to see people out and about and enjoying themselves again."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment