Shropshire zoos and wildlife parks welcome news they can reopen from June 15

Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures later today in the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The move comes after an outcry from attractions nationwide reporting financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chester Zoo bosses said they were fighting for its future as the conservation charity could end 2020 more than £24 million in debt.

A statement released by the popular attraction this morning said: "You did it. A week ago we were in despair, not knowing when we would reopen, or if we could even survive much longer.

"But your voices have been heard. We have just received the news that we’ll be able to open safely from June 15."

Information on how to book tickets is yet to be announced.

More than £2 million has been raised to ensure the future of the zoo via the attraction's Just Giving page.

The visitor attraction needs £1.6 million a month to keep going, including £465,000 a month to care for the animals, a spokesman said.

More than two million people visited the 128-acre zoo in 2019 and “virtual tours” have been shown online during lockdown.

Yesterday it was revealed that Iceland Supermarket had adopted all of the zoo's penguins in a bid to raise funds and save it from permanent closure.

Speaking about the impact of lockdown restrictions and the pandemic last week, Jamie Christon, the Chester Zoo’s chief operating officer said: “As the UK’s biggest and most popular charity zoo, we’ve tried to stay positive during this pandemic.

“Our conservationists have continued to prevent extinction, our virtual days have cheered up the nation, and our learning resources have helped out thousands of home-schooling families.

"We wanted to remain a beacon of hope. But now, the Government has ordered us to stay closed indefinitely and Chester Zoo is very much fighting for its future.

“This change in law has flicked a switch for us and, heartbreakingly, our lights are now flickering.

“Not being able to open, despite being a huge outdoor site with all the necessary safety measures in place, is having a devastating impact on the future survival of this much-loved charity zoo.

“We’re heading towards debt in excess of £24 million by the end of 2020 – this will financially cripple us. We absolutely refuse to cut corners when it comes to caring for the animals.

"But ensuring that each and every one of the 35,000 animals at the zoo is receiving the best possible care, every single day, comes at a huge financial cost.

“Not being able to open, with such massive outgoings, puts the future of the zoo itself at risk of extinction.”

Hoo Farm in Telford is one of the many zoos which has turned to the public for help, launching an online crowdfunding campaign to feed its animals.

The appeal is close to reaching £10,000.

Speaking about the pandemic, Will Dorrell, partner of Hoo Farm, said: “The biggest challenge has been the uncertainty around when we can reopen.

“Financially it’s been a huge burden, but we’ve managed to cut our costs and the various donations we’ve received, along with government schemes, have helped hugely.

“Another, slightly different challenge, has been helping the animals cope with not seeing people. All of them are used to seeing lots of people daily and many of them thrive on the attention they received.

“Our keepers and volunteers have had to find lots more ways of entertaining them.”

Forced closures and loss of income could not have come at a worse time for Exotic Zoo, which is in the process of moving from its Priorslee base to Telford Town Park.

Scott Adams, owner, said the setbacks mean they will not be able to open at the earliest opportunity.

“It’s been a disaster,” he said. “We’ve lost Easter, which is one of our busiest times, followed by the summer. They’re the two seasons that see us through the whole year and to have them completely wiped out is devastating for the business.

“We usually hold community education sessions and various events which help run the zoo – those income streams have also been wiped out.

“My prediction is that zoos will open on July 4. If shops and pubs are opening I don’t see why zoos, which are mainly outdoors, can’t.

“But that won’t be the case for us. We had planned to reopen for the summer holidays but the pandemic has not only affected our income streams, but also our ability to build our new home at Telford Town Park.

“Hopefully this is not a problem we’ll ever encounter again and getting through it will be something to be proud of.

“The ball is still rolling with our move and the planning application is going through, but not knowing when we’re able to reopen has been hard – you can’t forecast financially and you just can’t see when the doors will open again.”

Scotty’s Donkey and Animal Park, in Norton, between Bridgnorth and Telford, is another popular attraction which was forced to launch a fundraiser to ensure it could feed its dozens of animals.

Having suffered from a loss of custom during the severe flooding earlier this year, owner Tony Scott has had to bear the burden of the pandemic without government support, being ineligible for financial grants. The 68-year-old launched a fundraising appeal which surpassed £10,000, but warned the future “remains bleak”.

Dudley Zoo issued a rally cry for funding support – after the park revealed it was losing £100,000 a week while they are closed.

A Just Giving page, set up by the attraction, has so far raised more than £20,000.

But the Castle Hill attraction shared their delight at the news on Twitter this morning, adding: "Thanks to everyone who stuck their neck out to help us.

"We are delighted to hear we may be allowed to welcome you back in the next few days.

"When we know more we will post here, so please bear with us."

Wild Zoological Park in Bobbington had been preparing to safely reopen this month until the Government passed the new legislation.

But bosses welcomed the latest news – adding that they were working on their masterplan for reopening, including new safety measures.

A statement on their Facebook page said: "Finally! We are so happy with tonight’s [Tuesday] news that the Government have reversed their decision to close all zoos and have allowed us to open along with other shops and public spaces.

"We have already been working with the team at South Staffordshire Council to create a Covid secure environment for our guests.

"Thank you so so much to everyone that has shared our plight, contributed to our cause and signed the petition. This ruling would not have been over-turned if it weren’t for you.

"We will repost our master plan for reopening tomorrow with details of the new safety systems in place and specific dates for our soft opening."

West Midland Safari Park, based in Bewdley, has also welcomed the news.

A spokesman for the Safari Park said: "It is great to hear the news that we can open our gates once again and welcome you back.

"We will be working hard to finalise plans and safety measures and an opening date will be announced soon.

"Please keep checking our social media and sign up to our email newsletter to hear any announcements."

Leicestershire’s Twycross Zoo had said it costs more than half a million pounds a month to keep it operating and providing the high quality of care for their endangered animals.

Bosses at the attraction have welcomed the move by Government – but still say they will need vital financial support.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: "We have been on a rollercoaster ride over the last few weeks, and because of you and your amazing support, the Government has listened. Now we’re expecting the Government to announce later today that zoos can reopen next week from June 15.

"Our fight isn’t over just yet, we still need the Government to step in with vital financial support for large zoos. We will continue to work with other zoos by lobbying to Government, and we still ask that you contact your MP to attend the debate in UK Parliament tomorrow.

"We really couldn’t have done this without you all and we sincerely hope that this is the start of our recovery. We have been overwhelmed by every donation, membership purchase, and message of support over the last few months, but sadly the fight isn’t over yet.

"We can’t wait to welcome you back for a safe day out. We’ll let you know soon when and how you’ll be able to book a ticket to visit. Thank you from the whole team at Twycross Zoo."

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, chairman of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums added: “It is a reflection of the hard work of the BIAZA community that we are able to see this change in England. Over the last few months, working with our members and other industry leaders we have contacted hundreds of officials and politicians, pushed every button we can so that Government realises the urgency of the situation across our diverse membership.”

“BIAZA is not under any illusions of the challenges we still face. Many of our members, including aquariums and tropical houses are not able to open and members in other nations remain under lockdown. We will continue to make our case across the nations as well as pushing for urgent financial aid to be made available from Governments. We are not out of the woods yet.”