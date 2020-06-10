Weston Park set to reopen next week

The park and gardens will open on Tuesday, June 16, with visitors required to pre-book their arrival time slot in advance.

Colin Sweeney, CEO of the Weston Park Foundation says: “We are delighted that we are going to be able to welcome visitors back to Weston to enjoy the great outdoors.

"The grounds are looking particularly beautiful at this time of year and we have a 1,000 acres of wide open space and walking routes all within the iconic Capability Brown parkland.”

Weston will be adopting the Visit Safe mark devised by Historic Houses to ensure that social distancing and hygiene measures are adhered to..

Visitors will be able to enjoy 1,000 acres of Capability Parkland following special one-way walking routes, relax in the formal gardens and say hello to the deer in the Medieval Deer Park.

The Stables will be offering a take-out service including hot and cold drinks, ice creams, homemade cake and hot and cold sandwiches to take away.

Areas which are closed include the house, maze, woodland adventure playground, miniature railway and STUFF! craft room.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Weston Park’s Visit Safe guidelines can be found at weston-park.com