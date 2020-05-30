Menu

Advertising

GALLERY: Families and friends enjoy fun in the sun across Shropshire

By Rebecca Sayce | Attractions | Published:

The great outdoors continues to be a welcome release for people forced to endure lockdown.

Paul Adams took this photo of daughter Lucy Adams while on a family walk in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

Lanto and Ellis Evans aged 10 and Bryn the cocker spaniel at Silken Way near Admaston

Photo sent from Lindsay Trinder with her family at Apley Woods

Photo sent from Lindsay Trinder with her family at Lilleshall Monument

Photos sent from Megan Higginson enjoying the sun at Nesscliffe Hill and Hopton Hill

Photos sent from Megan Higginson enjoying the sun at Nesscliffe Hill and Hopton Hill

Elizabeth Selman and Matthew Selman taking part in a treasure trail

Picture sent from J Shields in Stiperstones

Shirley Konieczny and daughter (have asked for name) on a walk to Haughbond Hill in Shrewsbury

A rape seed oil plant reaches out from the field of fellow plants to make the most of the sunshine near Wem

Fields near Clun bask in the Spring sun

Louis, 7, Arthur, 5 and Ivy Kuczynska, 1, at Atcham

Picture from Jonathan Simmonds in Ironbridge

Pictures sent in from Emma Price of Ragleth Hill, Church Stretton

Pictures sent in from Emma Price of Ragleth Hill, Church Stretton

Picture sent in from Emma Price of a ladybird at Lawley Hill

And, with measures being eased and groups of six from different households able to meet up from Monday, there is even more reason to enjoy the open air.

The weather since lockdown was announced in March has been remarkably fine, with extensive sunshine and one of the driest springs on record.

And that good weather is set to continue well into next week, which means our open spaces will again be busy.

Many of you have shared pictures of yourselves enjoying the sunshine with your family, whether it be a brisk walk, cycle or just a chance to lie in the sun.

Many of them are printed here, and others can be found on our picture gallery at expressandstar.com.

The Government has relaxed rules that previously only let you meet up with one other person from another household.

But ministers say it is essential to keep up the two metre distancing rule and we should still not visit each other’s homes because being indoors increases the risk.

Barbecues will be allowed, providing people are “scrupulous” about washing their hands, maintaining good hygiene and social distancing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These changes mean friends and family will start to meet loved ones. It will be a long awaited and joyful moment.”

Attractions Entertainment In photos Coronavirus Health News Latest photos
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News