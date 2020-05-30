GALLERY: Families and friends enjoy fun in the sun across Shropshire

And, with measures being eased and groups of six from different households able to meet up from Monday, there is even more reason to enjoy the open air.

The weather since lockdown was announced in March has been remarkably fine, with extensive sunshine and one of the driest springs on record.

And that good weather is set to continue well into next week, which means our open spaces will again be busy.

Many of you have shared pictures of yourselves enjoying the sunshine with your family, whether it be a brisk walk, cycle or just a chance to lie in the sun.

Many of them are printed here, and others can be found on our picture gallery at expressandstar.com.

The Government has relaxed rules that previously only let you meet up with one other person from another household.

But ministers say it is essential to keep up the two metre distancing rule and we should still not visit each other’s homes because being indoors increases the risk.

Barbecues will be allowed, providing people are “scrupulous” about washing their hands, maintaining good hygiene and social distancing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These changes mean friends and family will start to meet loved ones. It will be a long awaited and joyful moment.”