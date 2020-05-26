Twycross Zoo hosting online sessions for kids

Conservation charity, Twycross Zoo is hosting the sessions as part of Love Your Zoo Week from Saturday, May 23 to Sunday, May 31 aimed at helping parents with home schooling.

During what would have been a busy week for the 100-acre zoo, zookeepers have created bite-sized 10-minute Facebook live events to help promote the important work they do looking after 500 animals of 125 species.

The sessions are aimed at families with primary school aged children and designed to be fun, educational and interactive with an opportunity to participate in a Q&A at the end of each one.

Neil Dorman, zoo curator, said: “As we come into May Half Term and as we are a family attraction, we’re very aware that our local community are always eager to hear and see what’s going on at the Zoo.

"We also know that lockdown has been a long haul for small children so what better way to lend a helping hand to parents?"

For the full schedule visit Twycross Zoo's Facebook page.