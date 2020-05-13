Advertising
Staffordshire woman holds marathon fundraiser for Welsh Mountain Zoo
A Staffordshire resident is fundraising to secure the future of the Welsh Mountain Zoo.
Eloise Barrasford has challenged herself to raise money for the National Zoo of Wales by taking 400,000 steps in 40 days.
The 24-year-old has beat her first target of £300 since the challenge started on the April 23, and has raised the target to £500 for the end date of June 1.
The Welsh Mountain Zoo launched an appeal as it is facing one of the worst crisis in its 57-year history amid its closure due to the Covid-19 emergency.
Despite reduced operating costs, the zoo still costs in excess of £118,000 per month to run – with animal feed, shelter and care continuing.
The Zoo provided Eloise with the opportunity to volunteer there while studying at Bangor University.
Eloise said: “I have such fond memories of my time at the Welsh Mountain Zoo.
"As soon as I heard they were having such a hard time I decided I needed to do something to help out as much as I could.”
To donate to the appeal visit the Virgin Money giving page or the Facebook page, 400,000 steps for the Welsh Mountain Zoo.
