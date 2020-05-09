West Midland Safari Park's lion cubs growing up fast

Despite lockdown, staff are still working at the park to care for all of its animals.

Keepers at West Midlands Safari Park have shared new pictures of the lion cubs

Keepers at the zoo snapped some new pictures of the pride and shared them on the Safari Park's Facebook page, the post said: "Look at the cubs! They're a bit bigger since the last time you saw them but still as cute and mischievous."

Two litters of African lion cubs were born at the park last year.

Ten-year-old Scar gave birth to three cubs on August 27, with a second litter of four cubs following just weeks later on September 17, for seven-year-old Amber.

Both sets of cubs are now nearly nine months old and are quickly growing into adults.