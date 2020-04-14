Birmingham Festival of Quilts postponed

The Festival of Quilts, which was due to be held at NEC Birmingham from July 30 to August 2, will no longer go ahead.

Anna Baptiste, event director, said: "The team and I have been working hard over the last two weeks to see if we could deliver the show at a later date this year. Unfortunately, having liaised with the venue, exhibitors, artists, teachers and yourselves, our visitors, we have also now established that this is not going to be viable.

"We are sincerely sorry that we have had to take this incredibly difficult course of action and thank you for your ongoing support."

Refunds or transfer tickets for the 2021 festival are now being arranged.

Anna added: "On a more positive note, we will soon be sharing news around our Festival of Quilts competition, which we are very hopeful we can still deliver in a new ‘online’ format for 2020.

"We are also exploring thoughts around some smaller events later in the year and some ideas for online demos and workshops which we will keep you posted on."