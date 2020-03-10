Menu

Warwick Castle gets ready for dragon trail

By Harriet Evans | Attractions | Published:

Staff at Warwick Castle are preparing the grounds for the arrival of one of the most famous dragons in the UK this Easter as part of World Book Day.

Warwick Castle’s resident Knights and Princesses get reading ‘Zog’ for World Book Day

Knights and princesses at the Midlands attraction have been getting stuck in to Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Zog, to bring it to life in a 3D interactive trail in the castle's grounds.

Working with Magic Light Pictures, the multi Oscar-nominated and BAFTA award-winning production company behind the animated adaptation of the books, the trail will allow children to step into Zog's world and live the story for themselves.

The trail will keep kids busy with Zog-tastic tasks to capture their imagination.

It launches during Easter 2020 and is included with all standard entry tickets and short breaks.

Harriet Evans

By Harriet Evans
Community Reporter - @HarrietEvans_ES

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

