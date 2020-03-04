Advertising
Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt in Birmingham to launch Crufts 2020 - in pictures
Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt headed to Birmingham NEC this week to open the world's largest dog show.
The 30-year-old TV star posed with a series of pups outside of a dalmation-themed taxi to launch the return of Crufts.
The star also posed for a number of snaps with fans at the city venue.
The world’s greatest celebration of dogs, which is in its 129th year, will see more than 200 breeds compete in a variety of categories from agility to heelwork, flyball and more.
Show-goers will also have the opportunity to visit hundreds of stalls and trade stands or spend time in the Discover Dogs area where they can meet and greet over 200 breeds of pedigree dog currently recognised in the UK.
Crufts runs from Thursday until Sunday.
For more information, click here.
