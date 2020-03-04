Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt in Birmingham to launch Crufts 2020 - in pictures

The 30-year-old TV star posed with a series of pups outside of a dalmation-themed taxi to launch the return of Crufts.

Scarlett Moffatt holds a Dalmatian in a Crufts themed taxi at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, to launch the forthcoming Crufts Dog Show. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The star also posed for a number of snaps with fans at the city venue.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs, which is in its 129th year, will see more than 200 breeds compete in a variety of categories from agility to heelwork, flyball and more.

Scarlett Moffatt holds Biscuit, a Cocker Spaniel, the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, to launch the forthcoming Crufts Dog Show. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Scarlett Moffatt holds a Cocker Spaniel alongside West Midlands Police dog unit at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, to launch the forthcoming Crufts Dog Show. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Show-goers will also have the opportunity to visit hundreds of stalls and trade stands or spend time in the Discover Dogs area where they can meet and greet over 200 breeds of pedigree dog currently recognised in the UK.

Crufts runs from Thursday until Sunday.

Scarlett Moffatt with a Belgian Shepherd at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, to launch the forthcoming Crufts Dog Show. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

