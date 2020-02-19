Alton Towers celebrates 40th anniversary with season of events

For the 2020 Season, beginning on March 21, Alton Towers will roll out its 'biggest ever programme of events' to commemorate the milestone.

The opening day will see the park opening and the launch of Gangsta Granny: The Ride, based on the hit children's book by David Walliams.

This will be followed by unique opportunities and offers on April 4 to celebrate 40 years of iconic rollercoaster Corkscrew.

40 Thrilling Years of Alton Towers Resort!

Since the Corkscrew opened in 1980, one in two Brits have visited Alton Towers Resort at some point in their lives.

Paul Burton, chairman of the European Coaster Club, said: “How can you talk about Alton Towers and not mention the Corkscrew, the one ride that created the Theme Park industry for the UK?

"It went on to give millions of people the feeling of turning their lives literally upside down and put Alton firmly on the map as the best place to go for ride technology and innovation.

Alton Towers

Advertising

"That can still be seen today in amazing rides such as Nemesis and Wicker Man.

“For me, the Corkscrew introduced me to an amazing hobby that still lives with me today.

"Even now the European Coaster Club members still miss this iconic ride, so it's great for us to be part of a celebration of 40 years since its grand opening in 1980.

Alton Towers

Advertising

"Here's to the next 40 loopy years.”

Other events in the season include the CBeebies Land Birthday Party from May 8 to 10, Half Term Heist in May, and the Ultimate Fireworks celebration from November 6 to 8.

Brand new event Oktoberfest arrives at Alton Towers Resort offering families and thrill-seekers themed entertainment, delicious refreshments and selected late-night rides on selected weekends in September and October

Alton Towers

The celebrations will also see the return of award-winning Scarefest for Halloween as well as Santa's Sleepover for Christmas.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Alton Towers Resort has pledged to donate 10,000 tickets to charities and organisations supporting children facing challenges of serious illness, disability or adversity across the UK.

The resort has teamed up with Merlin’s Magic Wand, the dedicated children's charity for Merlin Entertainments, to make its biggest pledge to date and enable young people, children and their families to visit the attraction.

Alton Towers

The 10,000 tickets will be donated in addition to the resort’s existing charitable efforts which include local and regional donations to support charities and community engagement projects across Staffordshire, overnight experiences for children’s hospice beneficiaries in end of life care, education programmes including the Prince’s Trust, conservation, restoration and heritage projects, and more.

Charities and organisations supporting children and young people facing challenges of serious illness, disability or adversity in the UK can find out more and apply here ahead of the park opening in March.

For more information and to buy tickets for Alton Towers, click here.