Telford Christmas lights display raises £2,000 for heart charity

Shaun Pickering created the spectacular scene at his house in Rhodes Avenue, Dawley in memory of dad John, who died suddenly from heart disease last July, aged 59.

John was well-known in the area for his love of all things Christmas, and was always in charge of making the lights displays.

But last Christmas Shaun did him proud, generating large visitor numbers as well as taking the truck to his work at Wrekin Housing Trust, who kindly boosted the coffers by matching his fundraising efforts, and to Captain Webb Primary School. Cash raised will go to the British Heart Foundation.

Shaun said: "We had big groups of people coming to the house and lots of cars coming up the street. I wasn't expecting us to make that much."

He added: "It's our first Christmas without dad, so doing the lights gave us all something to focus on."