Interactive Zog trail flying in to Warwick Castle

The trail will see Zog incorporated into a range of different features for youngsters to enjoy, including testing out the 'roar-o-meter' at Bear Tower and capturing a princess.

After joining in with Sir Gadabout’s school for ambitious knights as a final challenge, Zog will be there for a meet-and-greet to hand out golden stars and pose for a souvenir storybook photo with every child.

Created by award-winning author Julia Donaldson and brought to life by Axel Scheffler’s illustrations, Zog was published in 2010, and by 2015 it had sold over one million copies with publication in 19 languages.

In 2016, the companion picture book, Zog and the Flying Doctors, was published to great acclaim.

In 2018, a short animation film created by Max Lang and Daniel Snaddon was released.

Warwick Castle

Liam Bartlett, operations director for Warwick Castle, said: “We’re thrilled that Zog is flying in to Warwick Castle - it’s going to be roar-some.

"The interactive trail is great for kids of all ages, and supports the key messaging from the storybook itself around tenacity, persistence and rising to the challenge.

"It’s a fantastic addition to the Warwick Castle experience and shows once again why we’re a leading attraction for families from across the UK and beyond.”

Also new for 2020 are the UK’s first medieval Festival of Archery, from February 15 to 23, and a new adventure playground opening in the spring.

