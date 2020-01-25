Wraps off for conservation work at Attingham Park

History is being conserved at Attingham Park this month, as the team of staff and volunteers in the Mansion carry out the annual winter clean of the interiors and collection.

The mansion is only open for winter tours from Friday to Sunday each week throughout January, and until February 15, so that the team can work room-by-room checking the condition of items before the mansion reopens.

This year the work includes the cleaning, re-netting and infilling of the original deep red fabric that features on the chairs and sultane (a large settee type piece of furniture set in a recess in the room) in the Sultana Room.

Textile conservator Emma Telford replacing a very fine mesh net over all the fabric around the seating area and on the chairs which are English Louis XV chairs from 1830 Staff at the National Trust's Attingham Park using house closure time to do conservation work

Textile conservator Emma Telford has been brought into work on the project, that has been funded by a generous donation received in 2019.

Helen Rowse, house and collections manager, said: “This bright, vibrant red fabric is very special as it is the original used in the Mansion and dates to 1813.

"We’ve made the decision to continue to restore the original fabric in the room due to this, and also to continue the legacy of the conservation work carried out by Teresa, wife of Thomas, eighth Lord Berwick who bequeathed the estate to the National Trust in 19470 - she worked on conserving and saving items such as this fabric at the time they lived here.”

In the Sultana Room are conservation assistant Laura Turner along with textile conservator Emma Telford Conservation assistant Laura Turner in the library looking after a picture of Thomas Henry Noel-Hill (Eighth Lord Berwick)

Advertising

For more information about Attingham Park go to nationaltrust.org.uk/Attingham-park or call 01743 708170.

The grounds at Attingham are open daily from 8am, entry to the mansion is by tour only from Friday to Sunday each week until it reopens for half term on February 15.

National Trust members and under fives visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members (off-peak admission charges available weekdays until the end of the month).