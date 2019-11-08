Dolby Cinema experience opens at Odeon Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza

The new Dolby Cinema at Odeon Luxe based in Birmingham's Broadway Plaza has opened today.

It is one of only four in the UK - following Leicester Square in London, Leeds' Thorpe Park and Manchester's Trafford Centre.

Dolby officials say the features, available at the largest screen at the Broadway Plaza Odeon complex, provide "superior sound, picture and environment".

Odeon Broadway Plaza general manager, Martin Purchase, said: “I’ve been hearing about the buzz and customer feedback from the other UK Dolby Cinema screens and I’m really excited to now also be able to offer film fans in Birmingham the opportunity to have this unique experience.”

Head of Dolby Cinema Exhibitor Relations for Europe, Youry Bredewold, added: “We’ve seen tremendous growth in 2019 with Dolby Cinema openings in Leeds, Manchester and now Birmingham – adding to the flagship ODEON Luxe Leicester Square which re-opened end of last year.

"Our vision for providing film fans a truly unrivalled cinematic experience gives us immense pride as more and more people are able to experience the magic of Dolby Cinema.

"We can’t wait for Birmingham film fans to be able to enjoy upcoming blockbusters like The Aeronauts and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the stunning Dolby Cinema.”

Head of Dolby Cinema Exhibitor Relations for Europe, Youry Bredewold, and Odeon Broadway Plaza general manager, Martin Purchase, open the new Dolby Cinema screen. Credit: Jon Parker Lee

The screen features Dolby Vision technology which improves the brightness, contrast and colours beyond existing cinema experiences.

It has a million-to-one contrast ratio, and is twice the brightness of standard screens.

The technology is powered by dual-laser projection technology.

The screen also features Dolby Atmos sound with speakers around the entire auditorium, which Dolby says creates greater depth, detail, and clarity.

Up to 128 individual sounds can be precisely placed and moved throughout the cinema unlike traditional surround soundtracks which confine all sounds to a small set of channels.

The Dolby Cinema screen at the Odeon Broadway Plaza also triple the legroom of other screens, with 235 handmade luxury recliner seats as well as individual retractable tables

For more information or and ticket booking details to book tickets visit the Odeon Birmingham Broadway Plaza page.